Oskaloosa School Board Tables Budget Amendment Amid Illness-Shortened Meeting

Oskaloosa, Iowa — The Oskaloosa Community School District Board of Directors held a shortened meeting on Tuesday, April 8, after multiple staff members and a board member were unable to attend due to illness. In the interest of full transparency, the district notified the public in advance that several agenda items would be postponed until a later meeting to ensure full participation and accurate information.

The meeting, which was called to order at 6:02 p.m., was led by Vice-President Kathy Butler, who stepped in at the last minute due to the absence of the scheduled chair, Charlie Comfort. Only a limited agenda was addressed during the emergency session, including a public hearing on a proposed certified budget amendment and a vote to set the date for a future certified budget hearing.

Board members ultimately decided to table the certified budget amendment due to a lack of clarity regarding grant-related expenditures and to confirm that proper public notice procedures had been followed. The proposed amendment was intended to reflect the receipt and expenditure of grant funds from the School Safety Grant and the Living Beyond the Bell (LBB) Grant. Some board members expressed the need for additional information and guidance from absent administrative staff before proceeding with approval.

The board did move forward on one time-sensitive item, unanimously approving the setting of a public hearing for the district’s certified budget for April 22, 2025. That hearing must be held before the state’s April 30 deadline for school district budget certifications.

A rescheduled regular meeting to address postponed items is expected to be announced later this week. Other scheduled board sessions include a work session on April 22 and a regularly scheduled meeting on May 13.

Community members are encouraged to monitor the district’s website and postings for updates regarding meeting times and agendas.