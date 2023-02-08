Oskaloosa Police Investigating Possible Overdose

Feb. 8, 2023

Oskaloosa Police Department

Media Release

On February 7, 2023, at approximately 11:58 p.m., members of the Oskaloosa Police Department were dispatched to 1229 C Ave East, Mahaska Health, about a possible overdose victim who had been transported there in a private vehicle.

The initial investigation showed that a 22-year-old female from Oskaloosa was in a house in the 100 block of 13th Ave East when she lost consciousness. She was transported to the hospital by an acquaintance, where she was later pronounced dead.

This investigation is ongoing, and any further information will be released as it becomes available.

Members of the Oskaloosa Police Department were assisted in this investigation by members of the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Department and the Mahaska County 911 Center.