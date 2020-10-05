Oskaloosa News Recap For October 5th, 2020

Local News

Exterior Building Hopes To Help During COVID-19

The Census Helps Oskaloosa Receive Most Funding

‘Light The Night’ To Honor Cancer Victims

National and World News

*A survey from North American Van Lines found that Americans feel moving is more stressful than divorce and having children.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll, asked 1,000 Americans about their most recent moving experiences. Regardless of the respondents moving themselves or hiring a moving service, 45% said it is by far the most stressful event in life.

Going through a breakup or divorce came in second at 44%, getting married 33%, and having children came in fourth at 31%.

*An FBI agent was shot and a suspect died Friday in a shooting outside a Detroit-area restaurant.

The incident occurred in a parking lot in Madison Heights during the execution of an arrest warrant for a federal weapons offense, the FBI reports.

The suspect, identified as Eric Mark-Matthew Allport died and the wounded agent was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

*Officials in Egypt have revealed 59 ancient coffins that were discovered at the ancient pyramid site of Saqqara, near Cairo.

Egypt’s Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khalid el-Anany said that the 59 “sealed sarcophagi, with mummies inside most of them, were found” after having been “buried in three wells more then 2,600 years ago.”

The coffins are thought to contain the remains of priests, ancient state officials and other prominent people.

*A new space toilet is on its way to the International Space Station.

NASA explained that the “features improve on current space toilet operations and help [them] prepare for future missions, including those to the Moon and Mars.”

NASA added that the smaller footprint of the Universal Waste Management System “supports a possible increase in the number of crew members aboard the space station, as well as planning for future exploration missions.”

*Officials in Washington state are trying to find and destroy a nest of Asian giant hornets aka murder hornets amid concern that they could kill honey bees.

Evidence of the insects was found last week in Whatcom County, the Washington state Department of Agriculture told local reporters.

Spokeswoman Kara Salp added that the number of hornets found “indicates a nest has been established” which they hope to “locate” and “eradicate.”

The Asian giant hornet – the world’s largest at 2 inches (5 centimeters) – can decimate entire hives of honeybees and deliver painful stings to humans.

*Amid coronavirus lockdowns and traveling restrictions, more Americans headed to the woods this summer. According to a new survey from Kampgrounds of America, close to half of the people who went camping were first-time campers.

The survey also showed that millennials accounted for 40% of all campers and 55% of new campers.

The CDC reports that camping with people from your own household is one of the “lowest risk” activities to partake in during the crisis.

*NYPD officers who do not wear face masks will now face “disciplinary action.”

Officers were notified last week that “they are required to wear face coverings at all times when performing duties in public areas, department facilities and whenever social distancing is not possible.”

The memo also stated that scarves, bandanas and handkerchiefs will not be considered “appropriate and proper” face coverings.

Specific punishments for failure to wear a face covering were not shared.

*A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of Mexico as Gamma continues north.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said that as of Sunday morning, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving north at 4 mph.

Gamma is expected to slow at it moves north and turn to the west or southwest, by this morning. Also, while the majority of the rain is expected for far western Cuba through Tuesday, some of the moisture will head into Florida.

*Wildfires have scorched four million acres in California as 16,500 firefighters continue to battle 23 major blazes.

As of Sunday, 31 people have been killed statewide in fires so far this year and over 8,454 structures have been destroyed.

There are still about 2 months remaining in fire season.

*Customs and Border Protection officers seized thousands of marijuana water pipes at Dulles Airport in suburban Washington.

The glass bongs arrived from China bound for an address in California. Per drug paraphernalia laws, it is illegal to ship bongs to the US from other countries.

Officers seized a total of 8,387 bongs, valued at $143,000.

Weekend Box Office

10. The Call: $140k (new)

9. Save Yourselves!: $141k (new)

8. Shortcut: $210k (down from 7)

7. Possessor Uncut: $227k (new)

6. Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back: $335k (re-release)

5. Infidel: $455k (stayed at 5)

4. Unhinged: $870k (down from 3)

3. The New Mutants: $1 million (down from 2)

2. Hocus Pocus: $1.9 million (re-release)

1. Tenet: $2.7 million (stayed at 1)

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

• Big Brother / CBS / 7:00 pm

• Dancing With the Stars / ABC / 7:00 pm

• American Ninja Warrior / NBC / 7:00 pm

• L.A.’s Finest / FOX / 7:00 pm

• One Day at a Time / CBS / 8:00 pm

• Filthy Rich / FOX / 8:00 pm

• Manhunt: Deadly Games / CBS / 9:00 pm

• Emergency Call / ABC / 9:00 pm

• Dateline NBC / NBC / 9:00 pm

Showbiz News

*The “Fast And The Furious” sequel “F9” has been delayed again.

Universal announced Friday that the film is now set for release Memorial Day weekend 2021.

Back in March, The Hollywood Reporter said the film was delayed to April 3, 2021.

*The release of “No Time to Die” has been delayed until 2021.

The movie, set to hit theaters on November 11, will now be delayed in order to “cater to a worldwide theatrical audience,” according to producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

This is the film’s second delay. It was originally scheduled for release this past April.

*The cast of “Dazed And Confused” are reuniting for a live script reading of the 1993 film.

The reading is part of a fundraiser for Dallas-based nonprofit March For Science and the Texas efforts of Voto Latino Foundation on October 11.

Director Richard Linklater will be joined by original cast members, including Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, Parker Posey, Jason London, Joey Lauren Adams and Adam Goldberg.

*The “Law & Order: SVU” spinoff centering around the return of Elliot Stabler, played by Chris Meloni, has been delayed.

The decision was made after showrunner Matt Olmstead exited his role over “creative differences,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” was previously set to premiere this fall on NBC.

*“COPS” is returning after being pulled off the air earlier this year amid protests over police brutality.

The show, which was cancelled by Paramount Network in June, has quietly resumed production though it will not air in the US.

The new season is being made as the show’s producers fulfill their commitments to TV networks overseas.

*Chris Rock’s monologue for the Season 46 premiere of “Saturday Night Live,” focused on mocking Donald Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, saying “My heart goes out to COVID.”

The show was filled with jabs at the Commander in Chief including a parody of the first Presidential Debate featuring Alec Baldwin reprising his role as Trump and introducing Jim Carrey as Joe Biden.

The premiere was the second most watched “SNL” episode in more than three years, only behind last season’s December 21 telecast hosted by Eddie Murphy.

*Tommy Lee says he was drinking gallons of vodka every day last year before his wife begged him to check into rehab.

Talking to Yahoo Entertainment, Lee said he “bailed for a month” and decided “that’s it, I’m done for a while.”

Following his stint in rehab, the Motley Crue drummer said he has been working his new album.

Prior to the bender, Lee had been sober for four years.

Sports

*The New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs will make up their postponed game tonight.

ESPN reported Sunday that the game will start at 7:05 ET, pushing back the originally scheduled Monday night game between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers to 8:50 ET.

The Patriots and Chiefs were supposed to play on Sunday, but the matchup got postponed after players on both teams tested positive for COVID.

*The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans game postponed due to staff and players testing positive for COVID, has been rescheduled for October 25.

The game was originally scheduled for yesterday in Nashville.

The shift also bumps the Steeler’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens to November 1.

On This Date

*1550 – Spanish Conquistador Pedro de Valdivia founds Concepción, Chile.

It was close to the border of Spanish-controlled territory and the lands of the Mapuche.

The town functioned as a military settlement for brass in the Spanish army occupying South America. Four years later, natives overran the village and destroyed it. But the Spaniards were unfazed, and built it again in 1555.

*1813 – Shawnee Chief Tecumseh is defeated and killed during the War of 1812.

The Indian leader had joined forces with the British. They were in battle against future president William Harrison’s army at the Battle of the Thames near present-day Ontario.

Tecumseh had been amassing an army of native Americans to fight the white invaders, but it wasn’t enough.

His death marked the end to much of the resistance from native Americans against the European settlers east of the Mississippi River. Many remaining tribes moved west.

*1869 – FA Spofford and Matthew G Raffington receive a patent for a “water velocipede.”

It was a rudimentary paddleboat. The invention was one of many similar vessels patented around that time as upperclass folks looked for new activities on the water.

*1947 – Harry Truman addresses the nation from the White House – he’s the first to do so.

In the speech, he implores Americans to conserve use of grain to aid Europe, which was rebuilding from six years of war.

People were asked to give up meat on Tuesdays and poultry on Thursdays. The initiative did not last long, as the Marshall Plan was quickly successful in rebuilding Europe.

In 1948, Truman became the first president to broadcast a paid political ad on TV.

*1953 – The New York Yankees beat the Brooklyn Dodgers in game six of the World Series, marking their fifth consecutive championship.

It was the fourth time in 11 years that the Yankees beat the Dodgers to win all the marbles.

Two years later, the Dodgers would get their first MLB championship – against the Yankees.

*1962 – The first James Bond movie is released in the UK.

The flick pitted James Bond against Dr. Julius No, an evil villain with an underground base, plotting to thwart an American space launch.

Sean Connery starred as the tuxedoed superspy.

*1990 – The first film with an NC-17 rating hits theaters.

“Henry & June” starred Uma Thurman, Fred Ward, and Maria de Medeiros. It contained lady-on-lady action, which caused the adult rating. It also got an Oscar nomination for cinematography.

NC-17 replaced the X rating, which had become too associated with pornography.

*2005 – Vampire novel “Twilight” by Stephenie Meyer is published by Little Brown.

There would be three more books released in the series—“New Moon,” “Eclipse” and “Breaking Dawn.” Followed by five films with the same titles, with the last one broken into Part 1 and Part 2.

Birthdays

Jacob Tremblay – movie actor, “Room”, “Wonder” – 14

Travis Kelce – NFL player – 31

Nathalie Kelley – movie actress, “Dynasty”, “The Vampire Diaries” – 35

Jesse Eisenberg – movie actor, “Zombieland”, “The Social Network” – 37

Kate Winslet – movie actress, “Titanic”, “The Reader” – 45

Scott Weinger – movie actor, “Aladdin”, “Full House” – 45

Patrick Roy – Canadian hockey HOF goalie – 55

Neil deGrasse Tyson – American astrophysicist – 62

Bob Geldof – Irish singer-songwriter, Boomtown Rats – 69

Brian Johnson – rock singer – 73

Michael Morpurgo – English author, “War Horse” – 77