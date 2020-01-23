Oskaloosa Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Connection To Early Morning Stabbings

An Oskaloosa Police Department Press Release

On January 23, 2020 at approximately 4:24 a.m., members of the Oskaloosa Police Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of S 4th St in reference to a stabbing victim. Upon arrival, they found a female victim with stab wounds to the head and neck. She was rushed to a local hospital with critical injuries.

While Officers were investigating the original incident, at 6:43 a.m., another call came out in the 200 block of S. Market St in reference to a fight. The suspect, described as a white male with black sweatpants, had been seen running south from the scene. Officers arrived to find an additional stabbing victim with serious injuries to the neck. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Initial investigation led Officers to believe the two incidents were related, and they began actively tracking the suspect on foot, with K-9 assistance, and with the help of the community. The suspect was located in the 800 block of 10th Ave E, at his residence. He was taken into custody at 7:27 a.m. without incident. Oskaloosa Community School District went on a lock-out protocol for a short time as a precaution.

The suspect was identified as Robert William Powell, 44, of Oskaloosa. Powell is currently being held at the Mahaska County Jail for attempted murder, and the investigation is still ongoing at this time.

Members of the Oskaloosa Police Department were assisted in this investigation by members of the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Department, Iowa State Patrol, and the Mahaska County 911 Center.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.