OSKALOOSA MAIN STREET RECEIVES 2022 MAIN STREET AMERICA ACCREDITATION

Oskaloosa, Iowa has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America™ program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of Accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach™.

“We are extremely proud to recognize this year’s 863 nationally Accredited Main Street America programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of Main Street America. “During another incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of their communities. I am inspired by their steadfast leadership and innovative solutions to drive essential local recovery efforts, support small businesses, and nurture vibrant downtown districts.”

In 2021, Main Street America programs generated $5.76 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 6,601 net new businesses, generated 30,402 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,595 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,427,729 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support their operations, it generated $19.34 of new investment back into Main Street communities.

The Oskaloosa Main Street’s performance is annually evaluated by Main Street Iowa, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs and include standards such as, fostering strong public-private partnerships, supporting small and locally owned businesses, and actively preserving historic places, spaces, and cultural assets.

Oskaloosa has been a Main Street community since 1986 and continues to serve downtown Oskaloosa businesses through funding opportunities, business supports, and events throughout the year. Oskaloosa Main Street’s events include Merry Little Downtown Christmas, the Lighted Christmas Parade, Painting with Lights, and the addition of the Winter Story Window Walk in downtown business windows this past winter. In March, Oskaloosa Main Street hired a new Director, Amy Brainard. Amy is a lifelong Mahaska County resident with over 15 years’ experience in non-profit and volunteer management, as well as event planning. Amy is excited to learn more about the downtown businesses in this role and looks forward to offering the services provided by Main Street Iowa right here in Oskaloosa. In June, over 1200 individuals attended Art on the Square and were immersed in arts and culture throughout our downtown. This year’s event included the art show, live art demonstrations, live music, Creative Stations in local businesses, and over 30 painted windows for the Wild About Art window art walk. Up next is Sweet Corn Serenade on Thursday, July 28. “We enjoy the support of our community through volunteerism and participation in our events, we can’t have successful events without the support of our community. Another way to support our community is to take a moment to stop & shop the next time you’re in downtown Oskaloosa. We look forward to serving Oskaloosa for many years to come, let’s continue to strengthen our downtown – the heart of our community – and support small businesses.” stated Oskaloosa Main Street Director, Amy Brainard.