Oskaloosa Main Street Lighted Parade Winners Announced

An Oskaloosa Main Street Press Release

December 13th, 2021

Oskaloosa Main Street Lighted Christmas Parade “Miracle on Market Street” took place Saturday evening, December 4th, 2021, in downtown Oskaloosa beneath the beautiful Painting With Lights Display. Winners selected by a panel of judges include:

Outstanding Non-Profit – Mahaska Health

Outstanding Profit – Cablevey

Most Outstanding Non-Profit – First Assembly of God

Most Outstanding Profit – Musco

“Judges Choice” – Oskaloosa Public Library

“Children’s Choice” – Mahaska Drug

Other awards given were: 1st Place Window Display – Mahaska Drug

“Home Decorating Contest” Winners

Griswold Award – Wade Steilage, 201 West Glendale

Most Festive – Steve & Margret Smith, 1111 North H St.

Best in Show — Kathy Pleima, 2206 McMullin Dr.

Best Use of Lights – Terri Fisher, 1202 J Ave. E.

Best Use of Color – Ben & Mindy Hoskinson, 2166 Forrest

Interested in going for a ride around town to view all the brilliant entries? The full list of addresses is posted on Oskaloosa Main Street and Mahaska Chamber Facebook pages under the photos.

Lighted Tree in Oskaloosa City Square Park

The new 20’ twinkling tree in the city square park is a new addition to the Painting with Lights. This tree has been donated by the Golden Goose Club and Daily Trust Matching Funds. Watch for a different light show when you drive through town during evenings in December. We hope you enjoy it.

Storybook Window Walk

Have you noticed the posters in windows around the square? They tell the story of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas. Each amazing poster has been drawn by a local artist to depict a portion of the story. On December 18 from 3-5 p.m. there will be activities starting in the Penn Central Mall by the Pizza Ranch to include Santa hats and lighted necklaces for the children and following their tour through the story everyone is invited back to the mall for cookies and cocoa, voting for favorite window, drawings for gift baskets and the children will leave the event with an Oskaloosa souvenir coloring book. This event is sponsored by the Golden Goose Club and Main Street Iowa.

Thanks to the many sponsors and volunteers who have given of their time to help us with all the logistics in these holiday events! We couldn’t do it without them!

We would like to thank the community for your support in making these holiday events a success! We wish you and your families a Merry Christmas & Happy New Year!