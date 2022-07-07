Oskaloosa JV Sweeps Washington

Will Gormally

Game #1

Indians Take Lead In The Fourth Inning To Defeat Washington

The Indians stole the lead late and defeated Washington 7-5 on Wednesday. The game was tied at four with the Indians batting in the bottom of the fourth when Maddux Ashman doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.

Griffin Snitker was credited with the victory for the Indians. The righty lasted four innings, allowing one hit and two runs while striking out five and walking one.

Ashman started the game for the Indians. The right-hander allowed one hit and three runs over one inning.

Ashman went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Indians in hits. The Indians stole seven bases during the game as two players stole more than one. Ty Lorentzen led the way with two.

Game #2

Maxwell Collects Four Hits As Indians Defeat Washington

Maddux Maxwell did the opposing team no favors on Wednesday, picking up four hits over four at bats and leading the Indians to a 15-5 win over Washington . Maxwell singled in the first, singled in the second, singled in the third, and singled in the fourth.

Washington scored five runs in the fourth inning, but the Indians still managed to pull out the victory.

The Indians fired up the offense in the first inning, when Dane Vanmersbergen drew a walk, scoring one run.

The Indians put up seven runs in the third inning. The Indians’ big bats were led by Landon Romas, Mason Muir, Jaden DeRonde, Carter Hoskinson, Maxwell, and Vanmersbergen, who each had RBIs in the inning.

Trey Parks was the winning pitcher for the Indians. The righty allowed one hit and zero runs over three innings, striking out five and walking one. Jake North threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

The Indians totaled 13 hits in the game. Maxwell, Parks, and Trevin Griffin each managed multiple hits for the Indians. Maxwell went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead the Indians in hits.

The freshman baseball team ended the season with a record of

19-8-1!

