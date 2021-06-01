Oskaloosa Indians Varsity Drops Game To Winterset After Late Score

by Bill Almond

Oskaloosa Indians Varsity stayed in it until the end, but Winterset pulled away late in a 7-2 victory on Friday. The game was tied at two with Winterset batting in the bottom of the sixth when Dawson Forgy doubled on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs.

Winterset fired up the offense in the first inning. Winterset scored one run when Ty Thompson singled.

In the top of the third inning, Oskaloosa Indians Varsity tied things up at two when Charlie North grounded out, scoring two runs.

Will Heithoff was on the hill for Winterset. The ace surrendered two runs on three hits over seven innings, striking out 12.

Aiden Hildenbrand was on the mound for Oskaloosa Indians Varsity. The bulldog went three and a third innings, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out two. Wes Wilcox and Kamden Criss entered the game from the bullpen, throwing two innings and two-thirds of an inning respectively.

Colin Snitker, Jarrett Czerwinski, and Marcus Fresquez each managed one hit to lead Oskaloosa Indians Varsity.

Winterset tallied nine hits. Justin Hackett and Forgy all collected multiple hits for Winterset. Hackett led Winterset with three hits in four at bats.