Oskaloosa High School Seniors Honored

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Oskaloosa High School Class of 2020 has had to deal with very unusual circumstances for the end of their Senior year.

From walking out of the school buildings for spring break, unknowingly for the last time. From the cancellation of sports seasons to finishing up their schoolwork online, it’s all been a different experience.

They now look forward to June 13th as one final opportunity to gather together as a class. If the weather makes that impossible, class members have been filming a virtual graduation ceremony.

A virtual awards ceremony was recently filmed by the members of Oskaloosa Video Production to help students get recognized for their hard work.

On Wednesday evening, May 13th, Oskaloosa High School and Mahaska Communication Group (MCG) broadcast the awards ceremony honoring those students.

The following is a list of students receiving recognition.

Presidents Education Award – Nicholas Ingamells, Emily Horn, Austin Adams, Scottie Poe, Maleea Straube, John Beard, DeShawn Stepter

Top 10% – Kamryn Banks, Sullivan Tighe, Caden Bambrook, Karson Swim, Andrew Scholes, Madeline Keough, Emily Richmond, Nicholas Ingamells, Collin Bambrook, Mary Nelson, Noah VanVeldhuizen, Brooke Allen, Aaron Blom

National Honor Society –

12th

McKenzie Haefner, Myra Patton, Anniston McDougall, Emily Schutz, Ishani Pattel, Sydney Slocum, Ava VandeWall

Governor’s Scholars – Kamryn Banks, Karson Swim

DSM Register Academic All-State Team – Emily Richmond

Outstanding Young Leader – Karson Swim

Oskaloosa Education Assoc – Jensen DeJong

Bernie Saggau Award – Noah VanVeldhuizen

E Wayne Cooley nominee – Mary Nelson

Robert Smiley nominee – Hannah Cassens

Little Hawkeye Conference – Savannah Cavan, Aaron Blom, Brooke Allen, Andrew Scholes, Sullivan Tighe, Sydney Slocum, Ishani Patel, Noah VanVeldhuizen, Ava VandeWall, Mary Nelson, Kamryn Banks, Karson Swim, Meghan Moorman, Emily Richmond, Jack Dawson, Colin Fiechtner

Marine Corp Awards

Distinguished Athlete – Brayden VanKampen, Brooke Allen

Music Semper Fidelis – Jensen DeJong

Scholastic Excellence – Jack Dawson

Mahaska Chamber Scholarships

Mahaska Chamber – Rizsamhe Alesna

Mahaska Chamber – Andrew Scholes

Mahaska Chamber – Jenna Appleget

Mahaska Chamber – Karson Swim

Vernie Wells – Wyatt Krier

Old White Cemetery in memory of Shirley Wells – Grace Richardson

Leighton State Bank – Colton Butler

Mahaska Drug – Aaron Blom

Oskaloosa Vision Center – Kamryn Banks

TruBank – Sullivan Tighe

Langkamp Funeral Chapel – Noah VanVeldhuizen

Mahaska Health Partnership – Aaron Blom, Karson Swim

Mahaska Hospital Auxilary – Mary Nelson

52577 – Savannah Cavan, Mary Nelson, Abby Russell, Sullivan Tighe

Community 1st Credit Union – Madeline Keough

Bank Iowa Spirit of Chandy – Mary Nelson

Rotary Club – Nicholas Ingamells, Mary Nelson

Kiwanis Club Scholarship – Conner Marsh/Lisa VanDonselaar

J. Ralph & Gladys Meier Scholarship – Abby Russell, Gracie Pollock, Jenna Appleget

I Care Award – Sullivan Tighe

Carl & Martha Drost Elem. Education – Noah VanVeldhuizen

Carl & Martha Drost Agriculture – Mallory VanderMeyden

Oskaloosa Ed Assoc. Isaac Hoven Scholarship – Aaron Blom, Brooke Allen

Mahaska County Farm Bureau – Colton Butler

Pella Rolscreen Character Counts – Meghan Moorman, Sullivan Tighe

Pella Rolscreen Foundation Sons & Daughters – Brooke Allen & Camden Barber

Emily Fish Pecore Scholarship – Brooke Allen

Mediacom Scholarship – Sullivan Tighe

PEO IO – Karson Swim, Savannah Cavan

PEO NN – Karson Swim, Mary Nelson

PEO X – Abby Russell

American Legion Auxiliary Girls State – Kamryn Banks, Gracie Pollock

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 34 – Jensen DeJong, Sullivan Tighe

Larry A. Hull Trust Scholarship – Kamryn Banks

Women in Business – Ishani Patel

MVRBC HS Impact Award(blood) – Jensen DeJong

William Penn – Madeline Brunt, Cienna Olinger, Abby Russell, Ashlee Smith, Grace Richardson, Josh Welch, Ava VandeWall, Maleea Straube, Jared Smith, Nikki Parlet, McKenzie Haefner

Indian Hills Community College – Zachary Tarr, Disantha Robinson, Hannah Cassens, Collette Edwards, Camden Barber, Lindsey Veldhuizen

Central College – Ethan Herr and Anniston McDougall

Simpson College – Alydia Montavon

Iowa Central Community College – Owen Gordon

Graceland – Jolie Yang

Northwest Missouri State – Brooke Allen

DePaul University – Andrew Scholes

University of Northern Iowa – Gracie Pollock, Colin Fiechtner, Karson Swim, Mary Nelson

Iowa State University – Sullivan Tighe, Madeline Keough, Nicholas Ingamells

2020 Academic Letterwinners