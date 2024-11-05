Oskaloosa High School Invites Community to Veterans Day Assembly

Event Will Feature Guest Speaker Jerry Power and Offer Refreshments for Veterans and Families

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Oskaloosa High School will host a special Veterans Day Assembly on Tuesday, November 12, at 1:00 PM in the school’s large gym. The event, organized by the Oskaloosa High School Student Council, is open to all community members and will include a tribute to honor local veterans.

Jerry Power of Moravia, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, will speak at the event. Power joined the Air Force in May 1967 and served until May 1971, reaching the rank of staff sergeant. His service took him to Amarillo, TX; Sacramento, CA; Biloxi, MS; Tùy Hối, Vietnam; and Austin, TX. Power graduated from Centerville High School in 1964, attended Centerville Community College, and completed his education at Northwest Missouri State University in 1979. He has worked as an independent insurance agent for over 40 years and lives in Moravia with his wife, Judy, with whom he has four children and five grandchildren.

“This assembly is our way of showing appreciation to those who have served our country,” said Rees Campbell, Student Council Publicity Chair. “It’s important that we, as students, recognize the sacrifices our Veterans have made, and we look forward to welcoming them and their families.”

Following the assembly, refreshments will be served in the school’s small gym. Veterans and their families will have the opportunity to connect with members of the Student Council and engage in meaningful conversations.

Oskaloosa High School invites all veterans, their families, and community members to join students in honoring those who have served.