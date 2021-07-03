Oskaloosa High School Hires New Football Coach

Oskaloosa High School is pleased to announce the appointment of Brett Doud as the new high school head football coach, pending board approval.

Brett who is a 2003 Oskaloosa High School graduate, was a 3A 1st team all-state defensive back for the Indians in 2002-03. Doud was also the 2003 Shrine Bowl MVP. After high school he began his college football career at Iowa State as a preferred walk-on for the Cyclones. Later he transferred to Central College and was 4-year starter for the Dutch at defensive back where he still holds records today. Brett most recently has been the Offensive Coordinator for Oskaloosa since 2016.

“The Oskaloosa Football Program and all involved have been confronted with an extremely unfortunate situation. With that said, the only option is to move forward in continued efforts to build the best culture we can for the student athletes within our football program. I am honored to lead the charge as the new head coach in Oskaloosa. Football has always been a sport that brings the community of Oskaloosa together on Friday nights in the fall. I will give my best to continue to carry on the great tradition of Oskaloosa Football and also add to its legacy.” said Coach Brett Doud

“We are excited to name Brett our head football coach. As an alumnus of Oskaloosa, Brett checks many of the boxes that we are looking for. His knowledge of football and love for this football program are things that truly set him apart.” said Ryan Parker, Oskaloosa Activities Director. “I am excited for Brett and his family! He has the ability, energy and drive to continue the excellence of this program.”