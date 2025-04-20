Oskaloosa Golfers Battle Through Tough Conditions at Bos Landen

PELLA — The Oskaloosa boys’ golf team faced a challenging two-day test at the Pella Invitational, held at the demanding Bos Landen Golf Club over the weekend. Despite a rough overall showing, the Indians walked away with valuable experience and a few individual highlights to build on as the season progresses.

Head coach Bret Foster pointed to excessive penalties and unforced errors as the primary culprits in the team’s struggles, but he praised the players for maintaining their composure and professionalism throughout the tournament. “Very proud of how the boys handled themselves,” he said. “This course proved to be a little too tough for us this weekend.”

A bright spot came on Day 2 when Linus Morrison carded a 79 (+7), even with a tough 9 on hole 14. Morrison ended the day in style, successfully driving the green on his final hole — a bold move that paid off with a closing birdie.

The Indians are scheduled to return to Bos Landen on Tuesday, as both the varsity and junior varsity squads compete in the second leg of the Little Hawkeye Conference schedule. The team hopes to apply the lessons learned and bounce back with a stronger showing.