Oskaloosa Election 2023: Candidates Discuss Priorities, Economic Development, and Housing

Oskaloosa, IA — With the city elections approaching, candidates running for various positions opened up about their accomplishments, hopes, and plans for the future of Oskaloosa.

Incumbent Council Members Seek Re-Election

Steve Burnett, the current council person for the Fourth Ward, is running for re-election after serving for eight years. Burnett praised Amal Eltahir, the current city manager, calling her appointment one of his proudest accomplishments. He hopes to maintain the council’s good working relationship and continue Oskaloosa’s ongoing development, including the refurbishment of the old post office building.

Bob Drost, the Second Ward councilman, is also running unopposed for re-election. Drost, who has been on the council for five and a half years, emphasized the importance of partnerships and collaborations with various entities like the Chamber and Economic Development Authority. He hopes to continue focusing on housing and economic development.

New Faces Eye the Mayor’s Office

Jeremy Lewis is running for the mayor’s office, citing his newfound free time and concerns over local water infrastructure. Lewis hopes to bring new businesses to Oskaloosa, specifically focusing on restaurants and activities that could make the community a travel destination. He noted that his campaign has been relatively low-key, relying more on word-of-mouth.

Incumbent Mayor Highlights Economic Development

Dave Krutzfeldt, who is finishing his 14th year as mayor, is running for re-election. Krutzfeldt focused on recent economic advancements, mentioning the major expansions of Moscow and Cloud Valve. He also discussed the development going on in the west of Oskaloosa, including recreation courts and mixed-use areas featuring housing. If re-elected, he aims to continue economic development and work on housing issues.

Candidates Encourage Community Involvement

All candidates urged residents to vote and become engaged with the community.