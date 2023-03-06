Oskaloosa Community Schools Encourages Families to Utilize Virtual Backpack Resource

OSKALOOSA, IA — In an effort to reduce costs and paper waste, Oskaloosa Community Schools is encouraging families to utilize its Virtual Backpack webpage in lieu of sending flyers home with students.

The Virtual Backpack advertises community-wide events open to all Osky students and families. The webpage is updated regularly with flyers that are screened and approved for distribution by district administration. Additionally, the webpage is available as a widget in the free Osky Schools app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or Apple App stores.

“Across the country, many schools have shifted away from having organizations print hundreds of flyers to place in children’s backpacks,” said Mike Fisher, Osky Schools Superintendent. “Our Virtual Backpack is a simple approach to communicate the events in our community, and we are hopeful it will keep parents and guardians more informed in our increasingly digital world.”

Local organizations can submit their flyer and event information for the Virtual Backpack at the following link: https://tinyurl.com/24mztee9

The Osky Schools Virtual Backpack can be accessed at https://www.oskycsd.org/parent-resources/virtual-backpack or in the free Osky Schools app.