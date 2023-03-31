Oskaloosa City Council Agenda – April 3rd, 2023

City of Oskaloosa
City Council Meeting Regular Session
Council Chambers
City Hall, 220 S. Market Street
Oskaloosa, IA 52577
Agenda

Call to Order and Roll Call April 3,2023 – 6:00 P.M.
1.

Invocation: Mayor David Krutzfeldt

2.

Pledge of Allegiance

3.

Roll Call

___ Mayor David Krutzfeldt, Council Members:

___ Almond, ___Burnett, ___Caligiuri, ___ Comfort, ___Drost, ___ Hermsen, ___Ossian

4.

Community Comments

This item is reserved to receive comments from the community for concerns whether or not they are included in the current agenda. The community is encouraged to speak before the Mayor and City Council and asked to keep statements brief. Time shall be limited to no more than three (3) minutes. Any questions are to be asked of the City staff, Council members, or the Mayor prior to speaking to the full Council so concerns may be properly researched and answered away from the meeting. Comments are to be directed to the Mayor and City Council only.

For those wishing to provide comment during the meeting, the Mayor will call for public comment.

5.

Swear in new Oskaloosa Police Officer Stephanie Nuno

Who is submitting this item.
Police Department
Documents:

  1. COM 20230403 New Officer Nuno Swearing in.docx
  2. Oath of Office Nuno.pdf
6.

Consider Adoption of Consent Agenda As Presented or Amended

All items appearing on the Consent Agenda are considered routine by the City Council and shall be enacted by one motion. If discussion is desired, that item shall be removed, discussed separately, and approved by a separate motion of the City Council.
A.

Consider a motion to receive and file reports and communications from advisory and operating boards and commissions (Consent Agenda)

Documents:

  1. MIN 20230302 Airport Commission.pdf
  2. MIN 20230327 Airport Commission Special Meeting.pdf
  3. MIN 20230328 Board of Adjustment.pdf
B.

Consider approval of Council Agenda and Minutes, subject to corrections (Consent Agenda)

Consider approval of Council Agenda and Minutes, subject to corrections.  (Consent Agenda)

1.  April 3, 2023 City Council Agenda

2.  March 20, 2023 City Council Regular Meeting Minutes

Documents:

  1. City Council Minutes March 20 2023.docx
C.

Consider payment of claims for March 2023. (Consent Agenda)

Who is submitting this item.
City Clerk/Finance Department
Documents:

  1. COM_20230403 Claims List.docx
  2. COUNCIL CLAIMS LIST 03242023.pdf
  3. MANUAL CHECK REPORT 03242023.pdf
D.

Consider approval of a liquor license application. (Consent Agenda)

Who is submitting this item.
City Clerk/Finance Department
Documents:

  1. COMM 20230403 Liquor Licenses.docx
E.

——————– End of Consent Agenda ——————–

7.

Announcement of Vacancies

Applicants must reside in Oskaloosa and be 18 years of age unless specific specifications are stated.

  • Airport Commission: One vacancy for a term ending December 2027 and one vacancy for a term ending December 2023
  • Building Code Board of Appeals: One vacancy for a regular member and one for an ex officio member
  • Historic Preservation Commission: One vacancy for a term ending December 2023
  • Library Board of Trustees: Three vacancies for terms ending June 2023
8.

Regular Agenda

The following agenda items require specific action by the City Council:
A.

Consider a resolution amending and certifying the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Amendment. (PUBLIC HEARING)

Who is submitting this item.
City Clerk/Finance Department
Documents:

  1. COM_20230403 Budget Amendment FY2023.docx
  2. RES_20230403 Budget Amendment FY2023.docx
  3. PublicHearingNotice Amended FY2023.pdf
  4. BgtfdsFY24.pdf
B.

Consider a resolution adopting the annual budget for Fiscal Year 2024 and levying tax. (PUBLIC HEARING)

Who is submitting this item.
City Clerk/Finance Department
Documents:

  1. COM_20230403 Budget FY2024.docx
  2. RES_20230403 Adopt FY 2024 Budget.doc
  3. Local Government Property Valuation System.pdf
  4. BgtfdsFY24.pdf
C.

Consider a resolution adopting the City of Oskaloosa Capital Improvement Plan, Fiscal Years 2024 through 2028. (PUBLIC HEARING)

Who is submitting this item.
City Clerk/Finance Department
Documents:

  1. COM_20230403 CIP.docx
  2. RES_20230403 Adopt CIP FY24-28 Resolution.doc
  3. CIP Condensed FY2023-2028.pdf
D.

Consider a resolution accepting the completion of the Façade Improvement Project Phase III by Christner Contracting, Inc. (CCI), and also approval of payments of $44,281.54 to CCI for retainage, $1,298.59 to Area 15 Regional Planning Commission, and $1,751.25 to Curtis Architecture & Design for the final pay request.

Who is submitting this item.
Development Services Department
Documents:

  1. COM 20230403 Facade 3 final acceptance.docx
  2. RES 20230403 Facade 3 final acceptance.docx
  3. certificate of substantial completion.pdf
  4. Osky 3 pay app 19 retainage Rod signed.pdf
  5. Area 15 invoices Jan Mar.pdf
  6. Curtis invoice final.pdf
E.

Resolution approving an agreement with Mahaska County for a PCC Pavement overlay project along Old Highway 163.

Who is submitting this item.
Public Works
Documents:

  1. COM_20230403_OLD HWY 163.docx
  2. RES_20230403_OLD HWY 163.docx
  3. 20230403_Old Hwy 163 PCC Overlay Final Plans.pdf
  4. 20230403_Location Map.pdf
  5. 20230403_Bids Recieved Email.pdf
F.

Consider an ordinance rezoning property in the vicinity of 212 2nd Avenue West from CC Community Commercial to DC Downtown Commercial. (3rd reading)

Who is submitting this item.
Development Services Department
Documents:

  1. COM CC 20230403 rez 212 2nd Ave W.docx
  2. ORD 20230306 rez 212 2nd Ave W.doc
  3. application for rezoning 212 2nd Ave E.pdf
  4. zoning location map.pdf
  5. Pages from 2022_11_21 PlanOsky CP-FINAL.pdf
9.

Report on items from City staff

This item is reserved to receive reports from the following:

a) City Manager

b) City Clerk

c) City Attorney

10.

Quarterly City Council information and reports from council members serving on Boards and Commissions

This item is reserved to receive reports from the Mayor and City Council. This is an opportunity for members of the Council to provide updates on activities, events, or items of note to the public. This is also the opportunity for the Council to request future agenda items, or request items to be sent to a study session meeting for review and discussion.
11.

Adjournment

If you require special accommodations, please contact the city manager’s office at least 24 hour prior to the meeting at 641.673.9431.

