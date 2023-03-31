Oskaloosa City Council Agenda – April 3rd, 2023

This item is reserved to receive comments from the community for concerns whether or not they are included in the current agenda. The community is encouraged to speak before the Mayor and City Council and asked to keep statements brief. Time shall be limited to no more than three (3) minutes. Any questions are to be asked of the City staff, Council members, or the Mayor prior to speaking to the full Council so concerns may be properly researched and answered away from the meeting. Comments are to be directed to the Mayor and City Council only.

For those wishing to provide comment during the meeting, the Mayor will call for public comment.