Oskaloosa City Council Agenda – April 3rd, 2023
City of Oskaloosa
City Council Meeting Regular Session
Council Chambers
City Hall, 220 S. Market Street
Oskaloosa, IA 52577
Agenda
Call to Order and Roll Call April 3,2023 – 6:00 P.M.
1.
Invocation: Mayor David Krutzfeldt
2.
Pledge of Allegiance
3.
Roll Call
___ Mayor David Krutzfeldt, Council Members:
___ Almond, ___Burnett, ___Caligiuri, ___ Comfort, ___Drost, ___ Hermsen, ___Ossian
4.
Community Comments
This item is reserved to receive comments from the community for concerns whether or not they are included in the current agenda. The community is encouraged to speak before the Mayor and City Council and asked to keep statements brief. Time shall be limited to no more than three (3) minutes. Any questions are to be asked of the City staff, Council members, or the Mayor prior to speaking to the full Council so concerns may be properly researched and answered away from the meeting. Comments are to be directed to the Mayor and City Council only.
For those wishing to provide comment during the meeting, the Mayor will call for public comment.
5.
Swear in new Oskaloosa Police Officer Stephanie Nuno
- Who is submitting this item.
- Police Department
6.
Consider Adoption of Consent Agenda As Presented or Amended
All items appearing on the Consent Agenda are considered routine by the City Council and shall be enacted by one motion. If discussion is desired, that item shall be removed, discussed separately, and approved by a separate motion of the City Council.
A.
Consider a motion to receive and file reports and communications from advisory and operating boards and commissions (Consent Agenda)
B.
Consider approval of Council Agenda and Minutes, subject to corrections (Consent Agenda)
Consider approval of Council Agenda and Minutes, subject to corrections. (Consent Agenda)
1. April 3, 2023 City Council Agenda
2. March 20, 2023 City Council Regular Meeting Minutes
Documents:
C.
Consider payment of claims for March 2023. (Consent Agenda)
- Who is submitting this item.
- City Clerk/Finance Department
D.
Consider approval of a liquor license application. (Consent Agenda)
- Who is submitting this item.
- City Clerk/Finance Department
Documents:
E.
——————– End of Consent Agenda ——————–
7.
Announcement of Vacancies
Applicants must reside in Oskaloosa and be 18 years of age unless specific specifications are stated.
- Airport Commission: One vacancy for a term ending December 2027 and one vacancy for a term ending December 2023
- Building Code Board of Appeals: One vacancy for a regular member and one for an ex officio member
- Historic Preservation Commission: One vacancy for a term ending December 2023
- Library Board of Trustees: Three vacancies for terms ending June 2023
8.
Regular Agenda
The following agenda items require specific action by the City Council:
A.
Consider a resolution amending and certifying the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Amendment. (PUBLIC HEARING)
- Who is submitting this item.
- City Clerk/Finance Department
B.
Consider a resolution adopting the annual budget for Fiscal Year 2024 and levying tax. (PUBLIC HEARING)
- Who is submitting this item.
- City Clerk/Finance Department
C.
Consider a resolution adopting the City of Oskaloosa Capital Improvement Plan, Fiscal Years 2024 through 2028. (PUBLIC HEARING)
- Who is submitting this item.
- City Clerk/Finance Department
D.
Consider a resolution accepting the completion of the Façade Improvement Project Phase III by Christner Contracting, Inc. (CCI), and also approval of payments of $44,281.54 to CCI for retainage, $1,298.59 to Area 15 Regional Planning Commission, and $1,751.25 to Curtis Architecture & Design for the final pay request.
- Who is submitting this item.
- Development Services Department
E.
Resolution approving an agreement with Mahaska County for a PCC Pavement overlay project along Old Highway 163.
- Who is submitting this item.
- Public Works
F.
Consider an ordinance rezoning property in the vicinity of 212 2nd Avenue West from CC Community Commercial to DC Downtown Commercial. (3rd reading)
- Who is submitting this item.
- Development Services Department
9.
Report on items from City staff
This item is reserved to receive reports from the following:
a) City Manager
b) City Clerk
c) City Attorney
10.
Quarterly City Council information and reports from council members serving on Boards and Commissions
This item is reserved to receive reports from the Mayor and City Council. This is an opportunity for members of the Council to provide updates on activities, events, or items of note to the public. This is also the opportunity for the Council to request future agenda items, or request items to be sent to a study session meeting for review and discussion.
11.
Adjournment
