Oskaloosa City Council Advances Urban Renewal Projects, Approves Key Infrastructure Payments, and Addresses Community Concerns

Oskaloosa, IA — The Oskaloosa City Council gathered on November 4 for its regular session, addressing community concerns, reviewing local development initiatives, and approving significant public works payments. Mayor Dave Krutzfeldt led the meeting, attended by council members Almond, Caligiuri, Drost, Hermsen, Ibrahim, and Ossian, with Comfort absent​​.

Community Concerns

During the community comments period, several citizens voiced concerns about local issues. Meredith Nunnikhoven highlighted the impending closure of the UPS Customer Service Center, stating, “This small station outpost has been an important fixture for the shipping needs of our community for over 30 years,” emphasizing the potential impact on local businesses and residents who rely on same-day shipping access​.

Mark Tennison expressed concerns regarding the city’s emergency services, especially if new budget measures impact radio communications. Tennison warned of complications, noting that “if you contract police and fire with another county, our 911 center is going to take that call and then transfer you,” potentially delaying emergency response​.

Major Approvals and Resolutions

The council approved payments for several key infrastructure projects. Among these, $296,352.50 was authorized for Wynn Company, LLC for progress on the North Park Sanitary Sewer Improvements. Additionally, a $117,719.03 payment was approved for work by InRoads, LLC on the South H Street Rehabilitation Asphalt Overlay Project​.

The council also approved a contract with North American Specialty Insurance Company for the completion of an exterior punch list at the Early Childhood Education and Recreation Center, authorizing a payment of $56,940.28 upon completion​.

Urban Renewal Developments

The council proceeded with two public hearings for urban renewal plans. During the first hearing, Amendment No. 3 to the Oskaloosa Amended and Restated Urban Renewal Plan was adopted without opposition. This amendment designated a new economic development area within the city, essential for planned public health, safety, and welfare improvements​.

A second public hearing addressed the Edmundson North Urban Renewal Plan, aimed at fostering residential development in an area at 11th Avenue West and South H Street. The proposed project includes 19 single-family residential lots and an estimated $1.06 million in public improvements. With unanimous approval, the council authorized the use of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to support this project, expecting it to drive local economic growth​.

Future Initiatives and Economic Vitality

In other discussions, representatives from Oskaloosa Main Street, Beth Brostrom and Angie Foster, announced an upcoming “Bon Appetit on Oskaloosa Main Street” tour scheduled for November 30. This event will allow residents and visitors to explore the city’s downtown eateries, aiming to boost local business participation​.