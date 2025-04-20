Oskaloosa Boys Tennis Posts Strong Showing at Knoxville Invitational

KNOXVILLE — The Oskaloosa boys varsity tennis team continued its early-season growth with a solid performance at the Knoxville Invitational on Saturday, April 19. Despite a chilly start to the day, the top six varsity players heated up on the court, turning in a competitive effort that resulted in a fourth-place team finish — an improvement over last year’s performance.

Both Osky doubles teams found early success. The duo of Mason Muir and Holden Braundmeier secured a win in the first round, as did the pairing of Ivan Montgomery and Reuben Chilcote.

In singles action, Ethan Stek earned the No. 4 seed in the bracket and lived up to that billing, winning his opening round and quarterfinal matches to advance to the semifinals. There, he faced the tournament’s top seed from North Polk — one of the top-ranked players in the state. Stek held his own in several rallies but ultimately dropped the semifinal match. He rebounded with a victory in his final match of the day to claim third place overall.