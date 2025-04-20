Oskaloosa Boys Tennis Drops Varsity Match in Albia, JV Squad Posts Win

The Oskaloosa boys tennis team faced challenging conditions on Friday, April 18, as they traveled to Albia for a conference matchup. Battling cold and windy weather, the varsity squad came up short, falling 7-2 to the host team.

Oskaloosa secured two victories in singles competition. Holden Braundmeier delivered a strong performance at No. 3 singles with an 8-6 win over Casen Baker. Ian Fay added the second varsity point for Osky, winning at No. 6 singles.

Several other matches were tightly contested but didn’t swing in Oskaloosa’s favor. Mason Muir and Reuben Chilcote both dropped close matches at No. 2 and No. 5 singles, respectively, each by a score of 8-6. The team struggled to convert key deuce points, which proved costly in the final result.

Meanwhile, the Oskaloosa junior varsity team had a more successful outing, winning 4-1 against Albia. The JV squad picked up doubles victories from the duos of Conner Adkins and Anthony Wroblewski, Trace Rupprecht and Mason Beane, and Wyatt DeCook and Sully Boender.