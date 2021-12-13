Oskaloosa Bowling Wins Over Pella Christian

by Tony Witt

The Boys and Girls teams both got wins yesterday against Pella Christian at Pella. The Boys improve to 5 and 2 on the season and the girls are 2 and 4. Kyrsten DeWees had a team-high game(172) and team-high series with a 302. The girls are improving and getting more consistent with every meet.

The boys were led by Jarrett Czerwinski with the team-high game of 237 and team-high 2 game series of 437. It was nice to see Czerwinske get some breaks in the first game to score the 237 game. He has been throwing the ball very well and just not carrying the shots. Trey VanWyk was 2nd high on the team for series with a 401. He is bowling very consistent for his first year of high school bowling. We are looking forward to having our first home meet of the season on Monday the 13th.