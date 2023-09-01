Oskaloosa Bandstand Flag Notice September 2023

Willis Wills

Willis Wills

Willis W. Wills

September 13, 1914 – March 13, 1996

United States Army

Willis was inducted into the Army on July 11, 1944, at Jefferson Barracks, Missouri. He served in the Rhineland and Central Europe as a truck driver. He was awarded the Victory Medal, American Theater Ribbon, European-African-Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon with two Bronze Battle Stars, an Overseas Service Bar, and the Good Conduct Medal. He was discharged at Fort Sheridan, Illinois, on February 5, 1946.

Willis returned to his wife and children, Matilda, Donna, and Wesley, in Oskaloosa and was hired in the foundry at Clow Valve Company. Willis was a member of the D.A.V. and served as the organization’s chaplain, traveling to Veteran’s Hospitals to visit his fellow veterans.

