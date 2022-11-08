OMS 7th Grade Girls Basketball Run Into Good Newton Team

by Cory Sheeley

We had our first game last night in Newton against a very good Newton girls basketball team. We struggled to get things going offensively for most of the game even though we were running through our offense pretty well. We lost the A, B, and D games but we won the C game! We lacked a little aggression which we talked to the girls about after the game. We played extremely hard and are proud of the girls. This was the first game for many of our girls on the team and we expect a lot of progress throughout the season!