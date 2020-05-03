Old Herald Building Hosts A Look To The Past

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Many buildings have hosted different businesses during their lifetime. Some, like the old Herald building located at the intersection of A Avenue and Market Street, hold significant memories for many.

On the backside [west side] of that building, four boarded-up windows now help give a glimpse into the past.

Matt and Sarah Kargol Installed the mural on Friday morning, along with help from other FACE members.

Matt said on the FACE of Mahaska County Facebook page, “I wanted to make the murals glow in a similar way to how it used to glow late at night as I would return from an away football game and the writers, editors, and press operators would be working to get the sports written and printed for the Saturday morning paper. It was always magical to drive by the printing press and the beautiful glow that would emanate through the window into the streets.

A financial gift from the Golden Goose Club helped to make the mural possible.

