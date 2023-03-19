OHS Students Visit Washinton D.C.

Pictured from left to right: Gage Crisp, Laura Ross, Deontre Bullock (Standing), Brody Barnhart (squatting), Dylan Purdum, Kenny Cloyed, Kylie Davis, Hailey Landers (kneeling), Trinity Bloodsworth (far back), Cheyanne Baker, Reid Luck, Maysen Brunt (far back) Jackie Reif (kneeling/hands together), Josh Stevens, Deondre Bullock, Cameron Stevens (leaning over Jackie), Xavier Edwrds (Far Back) Alicia Smith (3rd row from front), Addison Landers (2nd row from front), Ty Lorentzen (Front/hands together), Parker Jordan (far back). Rayalin Russell (3rd row from front), Maddy Vernooy (2nd row from front), Brock BeerBower (Far back), Madison Bihn, Zander Bunnell, Landon VanDonselaar, Laci Rankin (2nd row from front), Hailey Simmons, (kneeling), Jeff Lorentzen (far back), Kelly Luck (far back), Alricxander Burroughs (kneeling), Brooklyn Roberts

by Jeff Lorentzen

This spring break High school students and adults from Oskaloosa traveled to Washington DC. 32 in total. This was the 8th time that OHS has visited our Nation’s Capitol. They took in all the tourist sites, memorials, and museums. To name a few of the highlights. George Washington’s house at Mount Vernon, State Capitol building tour, Holocaust Museum, Smithsonian Zoo, White House, WWII memorial, Lincoln Memorial, and Arlington Cemetery.

Jackie Rief, pictured in the center, is a 2016 OHS graduate who went on the first-ever Washington DC HS Trip. She now lives and works in DC as a Senior Legislative Assistant in the Office of Congressman Jake LaTurner.

