OHS Students Visit Washinton D.C.

by Jeff Lorentzen

This spring break High school students and adults from Oskaloosa traveled to Washington DC. 32 in total. This was the 8th time that OHS has visited our Nation’s Capitol. They took in all the tourist sites, memorials, and museums. To name a few of the highlights. George Washington’s house at Mount Vernon, State Capitol building tour, Holocaust Museum, Smithsonian Zoo, White House, WWII memorial, Lincoln Memorial, and Arlington Cemetery.

Jackie Rief, pictured in the center, is a 2016 OHS graduate who went on the first-ever Washington DC HS Trip. She now lives and works in DC as a Senior Legislative Assistant in the Office of Congressman Jake LaTurner.