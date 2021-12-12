OHS Storybook Players Perform At George Daily

by Laura Ross

Storybook Players took to the stage for the second time this season with two performances at George Daily on Saturday. Nine rookies managed nerves well as they navigated their way through their first Storybook performance during the 9:30 show. Special shout-outs go to Madelyne Vernooy, Taylor Drost, Lawson Morris, and Andrew Katko for filling in for actors at athletic events.

The 11:00 performance was full of enthusiasm and energy. Myles Strait and Tandee Howe stole the show with amazing dance moves in Cinderella. Additionally, Elliot Nelson created one of the most memorable character entrances in Storybook history by hurdling/sliding onto the apron as Dr. Moo in Back to the Mooture.

We’ll wrap up our December performances with shows at Moulton-Udell on Thursday and at Little Creations Preschool on Friday.