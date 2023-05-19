OHS Girls Golf Competes In Regional Tourney At Edmundson

by Cory Sheeley

The girls golf team competed yesterday in their regional tournament at Edmundson Golf Course. This was our chance to make the state tournament and everybody was nervous going into the event. The top 2 teams and the top 6 individuals make the state tournament and our girls gave it their best effort! We shot a team score of 396 which was our best round by 26 strokes! I don’t think an Oskaloosa team has shot under 400 in quite some time! We were super happy with how we played and we had 5 of our 6 girls PR with their lowest scores. However, we ended up 6th out of 11 as a team and didn’t quite meet our goal, but we had a wonderful season.

Amelia Meador is our lone senior and had a real shot to make the state tournament individually. She shot 89 and missed the state tournament by 3 strokes. She placed 7th and needed to be in the top 6! It was an emotional day for her because it was her last golf meet and she missed her last day of high school for the tournament. She played a great round which left us with a bunch of ‘what ifs’, but this will be a learning experience for her moving forward! She hasn’t committed to a school yet, but she plans to play golf in college. She was a great leader and ambassador for our girls golf program and she will be missed!

Amelia Meador: 89 (Personal Record)

Reese Milburn: 95 (Personal Record)

Libby Fenton: 105

Avree Ebelsheiser: 107 (Personal Record)

Rian Allman: 110 (Personal Record)

Gwyneth Utterback: 118 (Personal Record)

Team Score: 396