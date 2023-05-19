OHS Boys Tennis In Substate Action

Tony Witt

The Oskaloosa Boys Tennis team was in action last Friday for the team substate meet. The Osky team was voted the number 6 seed and had to play a head to head dual meet against the #3 seeded team of Fairfield. The Fairfield team had a returning state doubles team and one that qualified again this year as well, so I knew it was going to be a tough match up at the top of the lineup for our top top two players and at the #1 spot for doubles as well. We took the losses at those positions but the rest of the team really stepped up their game and came ready to play. We got some key wins from Jakob Stek at #4 singles, Cooper Rupprecht at #5 singles and Ethan Stek at #6 singles to even the match at 3 to 3 after the singles competition. The Stek brothers continued their strong performances with winning easily in there singles matches and Cooper got his first varsity singles win of the season and couldn’t have come at a better time. So it came down to us winning two out of the three doubles matches to win the first round on move on to the second round of substate team. Myles Strait and Cooper Rupprecht lost at the #1 doubles position to the very good state qualifying doubles team from Fairfield.

So they meant we had to win the next two and the Stek brothers had a dominating win at the #3 doubles spot with a 6-1, 6-0 victory. So it all came down to the #2 doubles team of Jacob Jones and Cam Cassens. They lost the first set 3-6 but battled back to win the second set 6-1. They then played some of their best tennis of the season to win the third set 6-3 and win the match and the meet 5 to 4. This was a huge win for the Osky boys tennis team and put them into the top 32 teams in the state. The team that had struggled most of the season to get a team win until the last 3 weeks of the season getting 3 team wins out of 5 matches played. This was a huge accomplishment for the boys and just shows how they kept working hard and improving all season long. I couldn’t be more proud of this accomplishment and how the team just kept improving with every match they played and please keep in mind that 3 out of the top 6 players were first year players and 2 of them are second year players. With the Osky win that moved us into the next round and having to play the #2 seeded team of Maharishi.

They are a very solid team and we played them tough a lot of first sets but unfortunately ran out of gas in most of the second sets to end up losing 5 to 0, but again nothing to hang their heads about with winning the first round and getting in the top 32 teams of the state is a big accomplishment for a team that wasn’t picked to do that well at the beginning of the season.