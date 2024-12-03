Officer Jennifer (Jenna) Arriesgado Honored as Officer of the Year

The Oskaloosa Police Department has named Officer Jennifer “Jenna” Arriesgado as its Officer of the Year for 2024, a recognition made even more meaningful by its unanimous support from her supervisors. Officer Arriesgado’s exceptional service, leadership, and dedication to the community earned her the prestigious title.

Born and raised in Ottumwa, Arriesgado is a proud graduate of Ottumwa High School. Her journey into public service began when she enlisted in the U.S. Navy shortly after graduation. During her four years of service, she worked aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln as a weapons elevator mechanic, ensuring critical systems remained operational during two deployments.

Reflecting on her time in the Navy, Arriesgado credits her military experience for shaping her ability to work in high-pressure environments and fostering an understanding of diverse perspectives. “Being in the Navy was like a melting pot of people from all over the world. That experience taught me teamwork and adaptability, which are invaluable in my work as a police officer,” she shared.

Arriesgado moved to Oskaloosa in 2019 and has since become a cornerstone of the community. Beyond her duties as an officer, she recently completed her Bachelor of Science degree at William Penn University and now serves as an adjunct instructor there, teaching substance abuse courses. Her passion for education is matched by her commitment to mentoring new officers within her department.

A fitness enthusiast, Arriesgado continually seeks new challenges. She has competed in the Tactical Games, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournaments, and even completed her first marathon last year. “These activities not only push me personally but also help me professionally. For example, learning to shoot accurately with an elevated heart rate is a skill that translates directly to my work,” she explained.

Her contributions to law enforcement extend beyond physical skills. Arriesgado is particularly skilled in de-escalating tense situations and providing empathetic support to victims of domestic violence. She believes her approach as a female officer offers unique advantages. “Sometimes, victims are more comfortable opening up to me, especially in cases of domestic violence,” she noted.

Oskaloosa Police Chief Benjamin Boeke praised Arriesgado’s work ethic and impact on the department, emphasizing her adaptability and leadership. “As a small agency, we rely on our police officers to fulfill various roles outside of normal patrol work. We emphasize leadership at all levels, even without rank, and expect our people to be able to make good decisions in the absence of direct supervision. Officer Arriesgado has taken on additional responsibilities in the past year, becoming our primary defensive tactics instructor while pushing herself to maintain her skills in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. She is often the senior police officer on-scene, and we rely on her decision-making abilities daily.”

Chief Boeke also highlighted Arriesgado’s commitment to the community and her dedication to professional growth. “She works hard to develop community relationships and understands the value of community engagement. Many in this city don’t fully comprehend the number of calls for service that our department addresses daily, and having intelligent, experienced police officers working in our community helps everything run more smoothly and efficiently. I appreciate Officer Arriesgado’s efforts over the past year to understand the more subtle aspects of policing better. She asks good questions and listens to others. She works hard to balance her personal and professional lives and adds significant value to our department and city.”

Her selection as Officer of the Year comes after a year of handling critical cases, including complex investigations into crimes against children. Despite the challenges, Arriesgado finds fulfillment in her work. “Oskaloosa has an incredible community that supports law enforcement. Knowing that I’m making a difference here makes it all worth it,” she said.

Although the award comes with no financial incentives, Arriesgado treasures the recognition. “Receiving this award tells me that my efforts are seen and valued, which motivates me to continue serving this community to the best of my ability,” she said with gratitude.

As she looks to the future, Arriesgado is committed to her mission of protecting Oskaloosa while balancing her roles as a mother and a community leader.