Northern Mahaska Specialty Care Reports Two Staff Cases Of COVID-19

A Northern Mahaska Specialty Care Press Release

Northern Mahaska Specialty Care has learned of two employees testing positive for COVID-19. Due to privacy regulations, we aren’t able to share more information about the employees.

The health and safety of our staff is of utmost importance. We continue to follow CDC and Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) infection control guidelines. This includes requiring positive employees not to come into work and utilizing proper PPE throughout the building. We are in regular communication with the Mahaska County Health Department and IDPH.

We have been and will continue to screen all staff at the beginning and end of their shift for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. We also monitor our resident’s vitals and temperature at least twice per day to assess their health and well-being.

To follow updates of COVID-19 reporting information, we refer you to the IDPH’s COVID-19 website at www.coronavirus.iowa.gov