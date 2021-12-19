No. 8 North Mahaska Shoots past TC

NEW SHARON – North Mahaska coach L.E. Moore wondered how his team would respond Friday after an emotional win over 11th-rank rival Montezuma on Tuesday. For a quarter and a half he was pleased the rest of the game not so much. North Mahaska improved to 7-1 overall and 7-0 in South Iowa Cedar League play with a 58-23 victory.

North Mahaska jumped out to a lead, something that has been this year’s trademark, scoring 19 of its 25 points off turnovers and limiting Tri-County to a basket by Macy Schmidt and a free throw from Grace Randall.

In the opening 2:30 of the second quarter NM increased the advantage to 33-5. From there they struggled to hit baskets and matched Tri-County 8-8. Three free throws gave the Warhawks a 44-13 halftime lead.

“We couldn’t hit a layup,” said Moore. “We lost our focus in the second half. We came out strong like I wanted us to, but we didn’t play as well as we should have.”

North Mahaska held a percentage point advantage in shooting from the field 28-27. NM dominated the boards 35-19.

Layla Hargis hit for 22 points, 17 coming in the first half. She collected nine rebounds and four steals. Breckyn Schilling finished with 13 points, three steals, two assists and a block. Addie Schilling had an impressive night with seven points, seven rebounds, four steals and four assists. Breanna Fogle chimed in with six points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two assists. Regan Grewe finished with five rebounds and five steals, Kaitlyn VanDonselaar had three steals and three assists and Jessica Castaneda recorded three steals.

Freshman Ayla Hall scored seven points and three steals for Tri-County, 2-6. Jordyn Hughes had five points and three rebounds.

North Mahaska will close out pre-Christmas season at English Valleys on Tuesday.