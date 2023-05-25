NM Girls Improve to 3-0

North Mahaska softball is on a roll to open the softball season. The Warhawks are 3-0 in the opening week and 2-0 in the South Iowa Cedar league.

North Mahaska opened the week with a win at Montezuma then added a 4-1 victory at Moravia and 5-1 over HLV Wednesday.

Sophomore Regan Grewe is on the beam at the plate. She has hit at least one homerun in each game and is 2-0 from the pitcher’s circle.

At Moravia Tuesday, North Mahaska scored the first run in the top of the first inning then added two in the top of the fourth and another in the fifth. Moravia was able to plate a run in the bottom of the sixth, but the Nm defense allowed no more.

Both teams battled with Moravia outhitting NM 5-4. Grewe hit a solo homer, Lydia Howell hit a triple with an RBI while Jalayna Shipley and Madeline Doonan each singled.

Olivia Ridgeway took the win going five innings. She allowed a run on four hits, two strikeouts and a walk. Grewe tossed two innings with one hot and one strikeout.

No stats were available for Moravia.

Wednesday was a SICL contest as the Warriors from HLV came to New Sharon. NM scored two runs in the first and second innings then added an insurance run in the fifth. HLV put up a single run in the top of the seventh.

Kayla Readshaw hit a single and a double to lead the Warhawks. Grewe hit a two-run homer and Doonan drove in two runs. Aly Steil also hit a single.

Grewe took the win allowing a run on four hits, a walk and four strikeouts.

Ralene Hawkins had an RBI single for HLV.

North Mahaska will travel to Lynnville-Sully Friday for another SICL contest.