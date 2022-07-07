NM Falls in District Semifinal

SULLY – North Mahaska made the trip to Sully Tuesday to face familiar foe Lynnville-Sully in a Class 1A District 8 baseball semifinal. Bryce Richards hit a homerun and drove in five runs to lead the host Hawks past North Mahaska 9-2 to end the season for the Warhawks.

Lynnville-Sully (23-2) opened the game with two runs in the bottom of the first inning and five more in the second forcing North Mahaska (15-8) to play uphill the remainder of the ballgame.

North Mahaska collected five hits in the game. Senior Sam Tersptra had the lone extra base hit with a triple and hit two singles. Junior Nash Smith hit two singles and drove in a run.

Sophomore Nolan Andersen took the loss going 1 1/3 innings. He gave up four runs, three earned on one hit, three walks and hit batsman. He struck out one. Senior Dodge Duke went 4 1/3 innings with four runs, three earned on two hits a walk and a strikeout. Senior Jaydyn Steil tossed a third of an inning allowing a run on a hit and a walk.

Lynnville-Sully was limited to four hits in the contest. Besides Richards, junior Conner Maston hit a triple and had three RBIs.

Maston earned the mound win going five innings allowing a run on two hits, two walks, a hit batsman and 10 strikeouts. Freshman Carson Maston pitched the final two frames with a run on one hit and three strikeouts.

Lynnville-Sully will travel to Highland on Saturday to take on Highland in the district final.

