NM Edged by No. 2 Hawks

SULLY – North Mahaska was a base away from tying the second-ranked Lynnville-Sully Hawks Friday in South Iowa Cedar League softball. The seventh-inning rally came up short in a 3-2 loss.

North Mahaska held one of the SICL title contenders to three runs through six innings and trailed 3-0 entering the top of the seventh. Alyssa Scheihing and Vanessa Murphy hit back-to-back singles and Jalayna Shipley sacrificed to get move the duo up. Leadoff hitter Zoe Deucore rapped a double to cut the lead to one. Regan Grewe hit a single but was ruled out on a tag going to second. A groundout ended the game with Deucore on third.

North Mahaska outhit the Hawks but could not bring the runs home. The Warhawks stranded seven runners on base.

NM coach Ashley Schroeder said it was a close play with Grewe, but she was ruled out.

“We were down 3-0 going into the top of the seventh inning and Jalayna Shipley sacrificed herself to get Vanessa Murphy and Alyssa Scheihing into scoring position,” said Schroeder. “Zoe Deucore came up with a double that scored two. With Zoe in scoring position at second, Regan Grewe came up with a single to left center which brought Zoe to third.

“Sully assumed Zoe was going home so they made the throw all the way into the pitcher, so Regan took second. The umpire made a very close call by saying the shortstop tagged Regan out.”

North Mahaska hurler Madison McKay allowed three runs on five hits and two walks and struck out six. NM pounded out eight hits with Deucore and Murphy hitting doubles. Deucore was credited with the two RBIs.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t come up with a hit to tie it up,” said Schroeder. “Madi pitched a great game, trusting the defense behind her, holding them to just three runs and a limited amount of hits. Overall, I am so proud of them for toughing out the cold and coming ready to play against a tough team.”

Denali Conover picked up the win for the Hawks. She walked two and struck out four. Korinne Jansen and Caitlin Alberts each hit doubles for Lynnville-Sully.

North Mahaska goes to Montezuma Wednesday then hosts BGM on Friday. Both games begin at 6 p.m.