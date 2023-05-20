NM Competes at State: Day 2

DES MOINES – North Mahaska had three more events at the state track meet at Drake Stadium Friday during the second day of the Class 1A state meet. The running and throwing Warhawks are still seeking a top eight finish.

The distance medley team of Lucas Nunnikhoven, Andy Knockel, Kaleb Stout and Lane Harmon competed early covering the course in 3 minutes 48.64 seconds to finish 22nd overall. The team from Mount Ayr won in 3:34.14.

Senior Hannah Wernli ran 21st in the 100-meter hurdle preliminary and placed 21st overall with a time of 17.14. East Mills’ Emily Williams had the fastest time in the event in 15.19.

Junior Gage Vande Voort placed 22nd in the discus with a throw of 115-feet, 2-inches. Ian Blowe of Akron-Westfield won the event with a throw 161 feet.

Brayden Veiseth is the final North Mahaska event at state. He will compete in a 1,600-meter final at 2:15 p.m.

