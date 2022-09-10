NM Boys Notch Second Win in a Week

COLFAX – North Mahaska’s boys cross country team picked up its second win of the week by topping a field of nine teams at Colfax-Mingo Thursday. The Warhawks scored second through fourth place and added a seventh and 19th. Freshman female runner Aly Steil notched a third place finish in the girl’s race.

North Mahaska captured the crown at Sigourney on Tuesday and was able to duplicate the effort two days later. They scored 35 points to easily outdistance themselves from second place Collins-Maxwell with 87.

Ethan Haus of Collins-Maxwell was the winner in 16 minutes 57.36 seconds. Then it was a parade of red and white as Brayden Veiseth, Lane Harmon and Nate Sampson took the next three places. Veiseth clocked a 17:33.21, Harmon 17:52.64 and Sampson 17:59.92. Asher DeBoef came in seventh in 18:13.93. Ben Yang rounded out the scoring placing 21st overall but 19th in the team race with a time of 19:10.45.

Andy Knockel placed 22nd in 19:17.80, Clay Thompson was 46th in 21:25.01 Kincaid Mitchell was 55th 21:41.51 and Larry Mohr 87th 26:09.10.

North Mahaska girls have just two runners. Steil placed third behind Eva Flesher of Woodward-Granger 18:43.47 and Maddy Childs of Grandview Christian 19:01.24. Steil covered the course in 22:04.90. Vanessa Murphy was 56th overall in 36:32.

The team will run at English Valleys on Sept. 13 and Lynnville-Sully Thursday.