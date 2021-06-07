NM Boys Claim EBF Tourney Title

EDDYVILLE – For the second time in three years, North Mahaska’s baseball team came home with the tourney trophy at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Saturday. North Mahaska defeated Pella Christian 11-6 in the opener and topped Pekin in nine innings, 8-7. NM won the title in 2019 then saw last year’s tourney wiped out by the late season start due to the pandemic.

In the opener, NM rattled out 12 hits and took advantage of six walks and five stolen bases to top the Class 2A Eagles of Pella Christian. The Warhawks hit five doubles including three by senior Blake Readshaw, who was credited with an RBI. Senior Dylan Klinker hit a single and a double to drive in in two runs.

Junior Jaydyn Steil tossed two innings giving up a hit, a walk, a hit batsman and two strikeouts. Sophomore Nash Smith picked up the win allowing six runs on four hits, five walks and three strikeouts. PC had no extra base hits.

In the championship game, North Mahaska had to rally to pick up the win. Pekin jumped on top with two runs in the first but saw NM tie it with two in the top of the second. Pekin scored three in the third and another in the fourth to take a 6-2 lead. The Warhawks answered the bell with three in the top of the fifth to close the game to 6-5.

In the sixth Pekin scored another, which meant NM had to score two to tie. The Warhawks did just that and in the top of the ninth added the winning run then held the Panthers at bay for the win.

Klinker hit two singles and a double to drive in three runs and Smith hit a double with two RBIs. Readshaw hit two singles.

Junior Jayden Stout tossed five innings to earn the victory. He allowed a run on four hits, a walk, hit batsman and fanned a batter. Freshman Nolan Andersen and sophomore Drake Hall also pitched. They combined for six runs on five hits five walks and two hit batters. They struck out five.

Senior Brady Latcham led Pekin (4-3) at the plate with a double and three RBIs. Junior Chase Stansberry rapped a single and double with an RBI.

Senior Cael Baker took the mound loss working the final inning. He gave up the winning run on a hit and two hit batsmen. Sophomore Levi Coleman threw the first eighth innings allowing seven runs on seven hits and four walks. He struck out 3.

North Mahaska improves to 6-3 on the season.