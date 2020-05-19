New Store Opens To Welcoming Collectors

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Eddie Pierson is one of those people chasing their dream. On Saturday, he opened his store, ‘Home Plate Sports Cards’ located along A Ave East on the east side of Oskaloosa.

Pierson has had to put his dream on the backburner for a few extra months, as the nation and state worked its way through the COVID-19 pandemic.

A March 26th opening day, which was to coincide along with the opening day of Major League Baseball, had been planned and then scrapped as business across the nation were forced to close.

Things remained in limbo until Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds starting lifting restrictions on retail establishments.

On May 16th, a happy and proud Pierson opened the door on his very own sports card store.

“Since I was 13, I’ve always wanted to open a sports card shop, and I finally had the opportunity to grab that dream by the horns, and we’re going to see how it goes,” says an excited Pierson.

Pierson thanked his wife, Jill, and his kids for helping him to make his dream come true.

Paying attention to the trends in collectors and the items they are looking for, Pierson says that unopened product packs carry the most interest at this point. “I’m working through the channels to get that product at a reasonable price.”

Being active in the collector community, Pierson has been promoting a sports card collector show in the past years, and he’s now looking for a person to take the show over for him beginning in 2021.

The hours for the store are 12 to 6 pm on Saturday, and 12 to 4 pm on Sunday. Wednesday through Friday, the shop is open from 5:30 to 8:30 pm.

You can call Pierson at 641.676.1516 or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HomePlateOsky/