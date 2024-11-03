Neu, Dutch pass attack throttle Loras

PELLA- The Central College football broke out the passing offense and the defense forced five turnovers in a 45-7 drubbing of Loras College Saturday.

The Dutch (6-3, 4-3 American Rivers Conference) had 419 yards and five scores through the air against the Duhawks (1-7, 1-5 conference). Fifth-year receiver Ryan Neu (West Des Moines, Valley HS) was responsible for 174 yards and four touchdowns, matching a program record.

Quarterback Brady Ketchum (senior, Mount Vernon) threw for 376 yards while completing 23 of 37 passes with just one interception. Wide receiver Cam Schulte (sophomore, Pella) also had 117 yards receiving and one touchdown.

“Ryan and Brady made some great connections today,” coach Jeff McMartin said. “We also made some big throws to Cam. I was happy with how they’ve continued to grow our passing game and develop as the season has progressed.”

Linebacker Reid Pakkebier (senior, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy) was responsible for two turnovers in the second quarter. His strip sack on third down was recovered by Johnathan Weaver (junior, Lenox) and returned 24 yards. A long pass to Schulte was followed with a three-yard scoring dive by running back Jase Grunder (sophomore, running back, Tampico, Ill., Prophetstown HS).

Pakkebier then picked off a pass with just over a minute remaining in the half and set the Dutch offense up at its own 38-yard line. Eight plays later, Ketchum found Neu from 31 yards out to give Central a 28-7 lead going into the break.

“Reid’s had a great career,” McMartin said. “He has some skills and talents that not everybody else has. He’s a special athlete with his speed and strength. He has one gear, and it was on display today.”

In the third quarter, Gavin Smith (junior, Audubon) snared his third interception of the year and the Dutch added a touchdown three plays later. Central recorded two more fumbles in the fourth quarter, including a muffed punt in the game’s final minutes.

The muffed punt set up a special moment for fifth-year senior Logan Mont (Aurora, Ill., West Aurora HS). The wide receiver took the victory formation snap at quarterback and took the kneel down. A season-ending injury in week one has taken him off the field but not away from the team.

“He’s been a great leader for our program,” McMartin said. “He never misses practice and he’s always encouraging. His teammates were super happy for him, and I know it meant a lot to Logan. If we can get him out on the field and let him finish with his teammates and his uniform on, that’s what we’re going to do.”

Linebackers Cael Fiderlein (senior, West Branch) and Cole Clark (senior, Lisbon) led the team with 13 and 12 tackles, respectively. Defensive end Nick Bandy (senior, Dubuque, Wahlert Catholic HS) added another 1.5 sacks to his season total. Logan Sunvold (fifth year, Monroe, Southeast Polk HS) added a 23-yard field.

The Dutch head into the bye week before they play their final game Saturday, November 16 at Nebraska Wesleyan University.

“We’ll utilize the bye week to rest up, get better and just continue to build momentum.” McMartin said.