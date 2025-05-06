Nearly half of Iowa corn acres planted

by Cami Koons, Iowa Capital Dispatch

May 5, 2025

Despite another week of rainy conditions, which left an average of just over three days suitable for field work, Iowa farmers have more corn and soybeans in the ground than this time last year.

Corn planted in the state reached 49%, which is three days ahead of 2024 planting but two days behind the average.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said the drier and warmer conditions expected in the coming week will likely lead to “significant planting progress” across the state.

“Farmers in some parts of the state have been dealing with wet field conditions after a rainy end to April,” Naig said in a statement. “The first few days of May have been more favorable for farmers to get back into the fields.”

Crop emergence for corn is ahead of last year and the five-year average, with 10% emerged statewide, and southern regions of the state seeing more than 20% emerged according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture crop progress and condition report for April 28 through May 4.

Northeastern regions of the state have the lowest percentage of corn acres planted, at just 19%, while the northwest region has over 70% planted.

Soybean acres planted reached 38% in the reporting period and 5% emerged. Less than 10% of oat acres remain to be planted and 58% of the crop has emerged. Oats rated 79% good or excellent.

Soil moisture conditions stayed fairly consistent with the week prior. Nearly 80% of topsoil moisture and 71% of subsoil moisture rated adequate for the period. Eastern regions of the state had some soggy areas, with more than 20% of topsoil moisture rated surplus.

State Climatologist Justin Glisan reported precipitation was slightly below the normal measurement for the reporting period, with an average of just over half an inch for the state.

The average temperature was 54.8 for the reporting period, which is less than one degree above normal temperatures.

Soil continued to warm up, with four inch soil temperatures reaching between 50 and 60 degrees across the state.

