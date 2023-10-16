Musician Okaidja Afroso from Ghana Visit Oskaloosa

Upcoming Cultural Extravaganza: Okaidja Afroso’s Journey to Oskaloosa, Iowa

Oskaloosa, Iowa – October 16th, 2023

Oskaloosa, Iowa, a buzz is about in Oskaloosa as it prepares to welcome the vibrant sounds and traditions of the African Diaspora. Arts Midwest’s World Fest is bringing a unique cultural experience to this charming small town, and it promises to be a week to remember.

At the heart of this celebration is Okaidja Afroso, a multi-talented artist hailing from the sun-kissed shores of Ghana. Born into a family of musicians and storytellers, Okaidja is not only a singer but also a guitarist, percussionist, and dancer. His ability to bridge the gap between ancestral traditions and contemporary African culture sets him apart, creating a new and captivating oral tradition.

Oskaloosa, the current host for the Arts Midwest World Fest, is set to come alive during this weeklong residency. The World Fest initiative connects international music groups with rural communities, offering a unique opportunity for cultural exchange. In the past year, Finnish and Alaskan Yup’ik groups left an indelible mark by engaging 2,700 people in Mahaska County, showcasing the power of music to unite communities.

Throughout the week, Okaidja Afroso and his band will host workshops in local schools, giving students a chance to immerse themselves in the enchanting rhythms of Ghana. The anticipation among these young minds is palpable as they prepare to be transported to a world far away yet profoundly connected to the human experience.

Community groups are also eagerly awaiting the opportunity to partake in African music and dance magic. This event promises to be a melting pot of cultures where people from all walks of life can unite through the universal language of music.

The grand finale of this cultural extravaganza is the live concert at the George Daily Auditorium. On Saturday, October 28th, at 7:00 PM, this venue will become the stage for Okaidja Afroso and his band to showcase their talent and share the rich traditions of Ghana. The stage will come alive with instruments from around the world, and the audience can expect to be taken on a mesmerizing journey.

The event is possible through a partnership between Arts Midwest, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Iowa Arts Council, and the George Daily Auditorium. These organizations believe in the transformative power of the arts and are committed to bringing the world to rural America.

Visit George Daily Auditorium for the weeklong opportunity to interact by visiting their Facebook Page HERE.https://www.facebook.com/GeorgeDailyAuditorium