Muff, Parker Win Statesmen of the Week Accolades

Oskaloosa–Men’s volleyball player Connor Muff (Sr., Kenosha, Wis., Business Management) and softball player Peyton Parker (Sr., LaPorte City, Iowa, Sports Management) have been named the Statesmen of the Week for the week of March 14-20, presented by Gardner-Collier Jewelry.

Muff tallied over 30 assists in all three of William Penn’s victories last week, highlighted by a 38-assist showing against Concordia (Ill.). He also managed nine digs, seven kills, four aces, and four block assists. Muff, who averaged 12.11 assists per set during the three wins, was named Heart of America Athletic Conference Men’s Volleyball Setter of the Week for his efforts.

Parker owned a 2-1 record last week, allowing just three earned runs in 17 innings of work. The senior hurler struck out nine with only two walks.

