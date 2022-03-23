Muff Earns Setter of the Week Award

Oskaloosa–Connor Muff (Sr., Kenosha, Wis., Business Management) led his team to three victories last week en route to being named Heart of America Athletic Conference Men’s Volleyball Setter of the Week Monday.

Muff, who is now a two-time winner, helped the Statesmen to a 3-0 record (all sweeps), which clinched the #2 seed for the upcoming Heart Championship.

The senior assisted 37 times against Graceland last Tuesday. He also added three digs, two kills, and one ace.

Muff managed 34 assists in Saturday’s win over Cardinal Stritch, while also tallying five digs, three block assists, and two kills. His week concluded later on Saturday with a 38-assist performance against Concordia (Ill.). He posted three aces, three kills, one dig, and one block assist in that victory.

For the week, Muff averaged 12.11 assists per set. Muff has now tallied 840 assists this year (10.12 per set) with 38 kills, 34 aces, 83 digs, and 46 blocks (two solos, 44 assists).

The award is the seventh for WPU this year.