Moore Honored for 300th Victory

DES MOINES – North Mahaska basketball coach L.E. Moore was honored Friday by the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association during the Iowa Girls’ State Basketball Tournament for notching his 300th win as girl’s coach. Moore hit the pinnacle on Dec. 21, 2021, with a win at English Valleys.

Moore has been a head coach for 22 years taking over at North Mahaska as head coach in the 2008-09 season. He was an assistant coach with Tracy Wilkins at North Mahaska for several years before accepting a teaching position at Montezuma and coaching one year with Sheldon Groote before becoming the head coach of the Bravettes during the 2002-03 season and coached there until 2008. Moore went 79-77 while at Montezuma. He has posted a 256-93 record at North Mahaska and is 335-170 overall.

Moore has taken four squads to the state tournament with the 2012 team winning the Class 1A title.

“Yes, winning the state title meant so much to our school, our athletes, our fans and to myself,” said Moore. “It is something you always dream and strive for as a coach. We have been to the state tournament four times (2011, 2012, 2019 and 2022) and come close several times by making it to regional finals. We have even competed as one of the smallest 2A schools a few years which is a whole different beast.”

At his side or at least in the stands for most of those 300 wins has been his wife, Sherrie, who coordinates the stats team, which includes Moore’s sister Anita Townsley and niece Allison Graham. Moore said it is hard to determine how many girls he has coached at the high school level but estimates more than 300. Several of those have gone on to play at various levels of college from NCAA Division I to junior college and all those in between.

Moore has taught high school physical education and currently is teaching PE at the elementary level. He is in his 23rd year of teaching.