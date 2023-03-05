Moeller Wins All-America Award in Heptathlon

Brookings, S.D.–Justin Moeller (Sr., Keota, Iowa, Psychology) is obviously a quick study in the multi events as he earned All-America accolades at the 58th Annual NAIA Men’s Indoor National Championship Thursday and Friday.

William Penn concluded its trip to the Championship with four points to sit in a tie for 21st after the first two days of competition.

Moeller becomes the 30th All-American in school history as he placed fifth in the heptathlon, breaking his own school record with 4,862 points. He opened with 765 points in the 60-meter dash in a time of 7.34 seconds, and followed that up with a long jump of 22-1 for 750 points.

The senior then collected 496 points for a shot put of 33-4.5 before hitting a PR in the high jump at 6-4.5 for 749 points. Moller notched an event high of 806 points by running the 60-meter hurdles in 8.73 seconds.

He concluded the competition with PRs in both the pole vault (12-3.75, 549 points) and the 1,000-meter run (2:51.77, 747 points).

It marked just the third time that Moeller has participated in the heptathlon. Cole Wilson of Keiser (Fla.) won the crown with 5,347 points.

Showalter Johnson (So., Nassau, Bahamas, Business Management) unfortunately could not match his teammate with a podium finish. He opened with a time of 6.857 seconds in the 60-meter dash to finish 20th out of 40 individuals. Donte Sol of Multnomah (Ore.) enters Saturday’s finals with the top time at 6.62 seconds.

Johnson then placed 21st (out of 37) in the 200-meter dash in a school-record time of 21.75 seconds. The time breaks the previous mark of 21.82 seconds held by Gabriel Green from 2012. Melvin Johnson of Keiser led prelims with a time of 21.10 seconds.

“This was the most competitive national meet I have seen in a while,” Head Coach Allen Friesen said. “Showalter breaking the 200 school record, but not getting in the finals is wild. Justin, in only his third time competing in the multi-events, to finish fifth in the nation is an amazing accomplishment.”