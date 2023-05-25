McCann, George Earn Scholar-Athlete Accolades

Oskaloosa–Two members of the William Penn baseball team were honored for their excellence in the classroom as they were named 2022-2023 NAIA Scholar-Athletes Thursday.

Braiden McCann (Fr., Loveland, Colo., Public Accounting) headed the duo with a 3.73 Grade Point Average entering the spring semester, while Nick George (Jr., Sarnia, Ontario, Sociology) owned a 3.72 GPA.

Nearly 1,100 baseball players from within the NAIA were awarded the laurel.

To be eligible for the award, athletes must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale, have attended the nominating institution for one full year prior to nomination, and must appear on the sport’s eligibility paperwork.