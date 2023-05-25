McCann, George Earn Scholar-Athlete Accolades
Oskaloosa–Two members of the William Penn baseball team were honored for their excellence in the classroom as they were named 2022-2023 NAIA Scholar-Athletes Thursday.
Braiden McCann (Fr., Loveland, Colo., Public Accounting) headed the duo with a 3.73 Grade Point Average entering the spring semester, while Nick George (Jr., Sarnia, Ontario, Sociology) owned a 3.72 GPA.
Nearly 1,100 baseball players from within the NAIA were awarded the laurel.
To be eligible for the award, athletes must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale, have attended the nominating institution for one full year prior to nomination, and must appear on the sport’s eligibility paperwork.
Posted by Press Release on May 25 2023. Filed under College Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.