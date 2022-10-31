Maxine Hull

Maxine Hull

December 14, 1925 – October 12, 2022

Iowa City, Iowa | Age 96

Maxine L. Hull, 96, of Iowa City died on October 12, 2022. She was the daughter of James A. and Irma (Wildin) Harpole, and was born December 14, 1925 at home near Patterson, Iowa.

Following graduation from Patterson High School in 1943 she worked in offices in Des Moines until her marriage.

Maxine was married to Spencer G. Hull, on August 18, 1946. To this union two sons were born, Darrin and Doran.

They lived in Ames where he graduated from Iowa State Veterinary Medicine College in June 1950. Maxine worked as secretary in the Collegiate Methodist Church for three years. They moved to What Cheer, Iowa and established a veterinary practice. In 1964 they moved to their farm near Gibson. In 1990 they purchased a home in Winfield, Iowa where they lived while he worked for USDA FSIS as a Veterinary Supervisor from 1983 until 2008.

Maxine became active in community and church activities and offices wherever they lived. Her interest in flowers led to her belonging to Garden Clubs; she served four years on the Tri-County School Board; three years on County FMHA Committee; President of What Cheer Corn Cob Products from 1964 until sold; member of Beautification Committee in Winfield; P.E.O. Chapters Y and GT for sixty-four years; member of First Presbyterian Church of Gibson since 1965. She also enjoyed collecting dishes and decorative ware, flower gardening, and jewelry.

She is survived by two sons, Darrin (& Kathleen) Hull of Trevor, Wisconsin and Doran (& Toni) Hull of Gibson, Iowa; six grandchildren: Cmdr. Jason (& Katie) Hull of Marietta, Georgia, Travis (& Samara) Hull of Madison, Wisconsin, Dr. Christine (& Andy) Nolen of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, Heather Held of New Sharon, Iowa, Ryan (& Julie Corbett) Hull of Barnes City, Iowa, and Natalie (& JD) Reed of Oskaloosa, Iowa; nine great-grandsons: Tyler and Ethan Hull, Austin and Blayde Christenson, Oliver and Jack Nolen, Spencer and Jacob Held, Corwin Hull, and Simon Reed; six great-granddaughters: Athena and Freya Hull, Sierrah Christenson, Emma Nolen, Victoria (& David) Heady, and Hazel Reed; three great-great grandchildren: Dayton, Tein, and Nashlynn Heady. Also four brothers: Merritt Harpole of Mabank, Texas, Marshall (& Georgia) Harpole of Winterset, Iowa, Stephen (& Joan Strange) Harpole of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Brian (& Kathy) Harpole of Longmont, Colorado; two sisters, Joann Allen of Winterset, Iowa, and Marilyn Osborn of Urbandale, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her husband of over sixty-four years, Spencer, in December 2010; sister, Doris Lahner; two brothers, Francis Harpole; Murray Harpole; three sisters-in-law, Maxine Harpole; Ruth Harpole; Teddie Harpole; three brothers-in-law, Les Lahner; Wayne Allen; Gary Osborn.

Funeral services will be held Monday, October 17, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa, Iowa with Reverend Vince Homan officiating.

Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. in the Montpelier Cemetery at Patterson, Iowa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation will begin Sunday after 12 noon in the Bates Funeral Chapel and the family will be at the funeral chapel from 2-5 Sunday to greet friends and relatives.

Memorials may be made to the Patterson United Methodist Church in Patterson, Iowa.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Maxine Hull please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.