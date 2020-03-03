Mary Lois Beaumont

Mary Lois Beaumont

July 30, 1923 – March 2, 2020

Oskaloosa (Albia), Iowa | Age 96

Mary Lois (Britten) Beaumont, age 96, of Oskaloosa and formerly of Albia passed away on March 2, 2020, at the Oskaloosa Care Center in Oskaloosa surrounded by her loved ones. Mary was born to Henry and Barbara (Kouba) Britten on July 30, 1923, at Greater Community Hospital in Creston, Iowa.

Mary attended schools at Harmony grade school and Creston High School.

On August 4, 1938, she married Virtus S. Beaumont in Nebraska. They had 3 children, Carol Ann, James Henry, and Barbara Christine. Mary and Virtus shared 55 years of marriage prior to Virtus’s passing on November 19, 1993.

In 1956, Mary & Virtus moved to Albia. Mary was a homemaker until 1968 when she starting work at Coast to Coast in Albia for 14 years.

Mary was very generous with her time and loved doing volunteer work at nursing homes. She was a member of hospice where she worked for 2 years in the office as a volunteer. She was also a member of the Hospital Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, and St. Mary’s Altar and Rosary Society. Mary enjoyed traveling. She also enjoyed playing cards with all of the ladies in her card club. Mary was very talented and did a lot of counted cross stitch and won several awards for her cross stitching and crocheted table clothes. She enjoyed tole and ceramic painting. She also made cross stitched pictures and crocheted afghans for all of her grandchildren.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Virtus Beaumont; a daughter, Carol Kraber; her parents, Henry and Barbara Britten; and 2 sisters, Lorraine Victor and Betty King.

Mary is survived by:

Carol Kraber’s family: Donnie (& Patti) Kraber, Mark (& Bobbie) Kraber, Mary (& Greg) Householder.

Jim Beaumont & family: Jimmy Beaumont, Jody (& Josh) Buckingham, Jerry (& Stephanie) Beaumont.

Chris (& Terry Curry) Yarkosky & family: Taylor (& Courtney) Yarkosky, Barry (& Molly) Yarkosky, Farrell (& Cathryn) Yarkosky, Hayley (& Joel) DeBruin, Cale Yarkosky, Marnie (& José) Mendez, Lainee (& Brandt) Uitermarkt, Daphni Yarkosky, and Mary Yarkosky.

24 great grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home.

Rosary at 4:00 p.m., Christian Wake Service at 7:00 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with Father Mark Yates C.PP.S officiating.

Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or Save the King Theatre.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Mary Lois Beaumont please visit the Tharp Funeral Home Sympathy Store.