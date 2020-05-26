Margaret White Honored On 100th Birthday

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Former Oskaloosa City Council member Margaret White was recognized on her 100th birthday with a proclamation from Oskaloosa Mayor Dave Krutzfeldt on Sunday afternoon.

The proclamation reads as follows:

Recognizing the 100th Birthday of Mrs. Margaret White

WHEREAS, longevity of life is a blessing for an individual and for a community which benefits from the knowledge, creativity, and experiences this individual brings to all; and,

WHEREAS, the city of Oskaloosa would like to recognize Mrs. White to commemorate her 100th birthday and a lifetime of dedication to her family and community; and

WHEREAS, Mrs. White served as one of the few female City Council members of her generation as 2nd Ward Council member from 1984-1987, and as a member and secretary of the Oskaloosa Park Board from 1990-1995; and

WHEREAS, Mrs. White has been recognized as serving with “honor and distinction” as well as “by her conduct and high sense of public trust;” and

WHEREAS, it is fitting that in conjunction with Mrs. White’s 100th birthday, and in formal recognition of her numerous contributions and distinguished service to the community, to express to her our sincere thanks; and

WHEREAS, we offer our admiration, congratulations, and very best wishes to her on her 100th birthday.

NOW THEREFORE I, Mayor David Krutzfeldt, do hereby proclaim May 24, 2020, as Margret White Day in the city of Oskaloosa in conjunction with the celebration of Margaret White’s 100th birthday.

Signed 22nd day of May, 2020