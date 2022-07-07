Mahaska Masonic Lodge 644 Awards Scholarships

Mahaska Lodge 644 masonic lodge awarded two $1000 scholarships to students that have a family relation to members of Mahaska Lodge. Those receiving scholarships are Attalay Teeter and Hayden Nienkerk. Attalay is the daughter of member Dustin M Teeter. Hayden Nienkerk is the grandson of member James R Barnett. The picture shows Master Mahaska Lodge 644 Miles Sabin presenting the checks to Attalay Teeter and Hayden Nienkerk

