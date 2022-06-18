Mahaska Health Receives the Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval ®

The Joint Commission has been the gold standard for accreditation of healthcare facilities for over 70 years. We are proud to announce that Mahaska Health has been accredited by the Joint Commission for 47 years, and this year our team was awarded full critical access hospital accreditation! Our facility voluntarily underwent a thorough evaluation by The Joint Commission and met the Commission’s rigorous performance standards in delivering quality, safe care. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 22,000 health care programs worldwide and focuses on continually improving quality of care by setting the highest standards for health care throughout the world. In setting these standards, The Joint Commission consults doctors, nurses, and quality and safety experts to review a hospital’s current standards and make recommendations for improvements.

By meeting these standards, Mahaska Health received The Gold Seal of Approval® – an internationally recognized symbol of quality. Our goal in achieving accreditation is to be able to serve our community to the best of our ability, show a commitment to excellence, and provide care coordination for our patients. The team at Mahaska Health continues to deliver the standards necessary for accreditation and we are thankful for our incredible team of amazing caregivers and providers at Mahaska Health. Years of accreditation would not be possible without their dedication to patients, families, and the community.

“Every day, our caregivers, clinical teams and administrative employees strive to provide the best patient-centered experience for our community members. Mahaska Health celebrates its 47th year of achieving the Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval,” said Mahaska Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Timothy Breon. “This is a testament to the outstanding work of our team as they consistently go above and beyond to serve the community and expand access to safe and quality healthcare.”