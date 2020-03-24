Mahaska Health Implements In-Car Screenings for All Patients Beginning March 25th

Mahaska Health Press Release

Mahaska County- Effective 7 AM March 25th, Mahaska Health will implement in-car screenings for all patients entering the facility. This procedure is being put into place for the continued safety of patients, staff, and the community.

All patients coming to Mahaska Health for any reason will need to pass through an in-car screening on the south side of Mahaska Health campus prior to entering the building. All patients with scheduled appointments should plan to arrive at least 20 minutes early.

It is important to note that a screening is not a test, rather a brief health survey and temperature reading. These screenings are not intended to diagnose or treat any illness, and a screening does not constitute a COVID-19 test.

Once the screening has been completed, staff will direct patients on where to go next.

In case of an emergency, please dial 911. Any patients arriving at the hospital with an emergency can notify staff by honking their car horn and/or flashing their headlights.

Mahaska Health sincerely thanks the community for their continued trust, support, and cooperation during the evolving COVID-19 situation.

Information about COVID-19 can be found at www.mahaskahealth.org as well as the Iowa Department of Public Health and CDC websites.